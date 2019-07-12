Rodeo fans, it's back.
The 52nd Annual Cheney Rodeo opens its gates on Friday, July 12, until Sunday, July 14.
The three-day event features Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association riders, open bull riding for anyone 18 years old or older, live music, activities, and much more. Click here for more details and to purchase tickets.
