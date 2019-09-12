The Second Annual Spokane Valley Connect will take place Friday afternoon/evening, offering over 50 free services for the community and struggling families.
The event will go from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Opportunity Presbyterian Church on 202 N. Pines Rd in Spokane Valley. Attendees at the free event will have access to a variety of services from over 50 on-site providers.
Some of those services include free meals, backpacks & school supplies, sports physicals, dental screenings, housing services and much more.
According to Aileen Luppert, Chair of the Spokane Valley Connect planning committee, the success of last year's Spokane Valley Connect underscored the need for an annual event to serve the Spokane Valley:
"Last year's Spokane Valley Connect, saw 50 service providers, 28 volunteers, and 16 community sponsors come together to served more than 324 community members looking for help. Attendees were able to access sports physicals, dental checkups and flu shots, have library fines forgiven, receive school supplies, get much-needed housing referrals, enjoy a hot lunch, and much more. Some 800 Valley students experienced homelessness during the 2018-2019 school year. Each of those students represents a painful story about a struggling family, an unmet need, and an opportunity for our community to come together and make a difference. To be a healthy, successful community, we need them as much as they need us."
The event is designed to offer practical help to Spokane Valley families struggling with a range of challenges ranging from housing insecurity, food insecurity or just getting by on a daily basis. It is sponsored by the Greater Valley Support Network and Spokane Valley Partners.