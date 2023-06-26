COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho – Athletes from around the globe came to compete in the 20th Ironman in Coeur d'Alene, drawing a massive crowd of friends, family, and fans to cheer them on in this unique triathlon.
Ironman officials said aside from putting on a great race, they wanted to honor the 20-yearslong legacy of CDA Ironman by creating an excellent event for the community too.
According to event coordinators, around 1,200 athletes traveled from around the world to compete in this year's race. While that's nothing to sneeze at, they confirmed that number is slightly down from the year prior.
Ironman participants complete three legs of a race, beginning with a 2.4-mile swim, followed by cycling 112 miles, and ending with a full marathon.
Natalie Thornton, one of the 1,900 volunteers, has been involved since the age of nine and said she has seen a shift in the event.
"I think it's made it more of a destination Ironman. Lots of people are like, this is my dream, Ironman. What's more, you're not seeing a lot of first-timers here. They love the course, and they're like, let's do more."
The Bauman Family travels from Michigan to Idaho every year for a family vacation; however, this year, their dad decided to bite the bullet and enter in this year's race. His daughter, Zoe Bauman, said he not only chose to complete his first Ironman in Coeur d'Alene because of the structure of the race.
"I think it's cool. I've heard, I've never been to an Ironman before, but I've heard it's a lot more compact than other Ironman's, so it's cool that we can see them pass several times just standing in one spot."
The Bauman family, who enthusiastically waited and cheered for the dad to pass, have one message for him, "Good job, we love you, we're so proud of you."
But for Thornton, her favorite moment of the race isn't when the elites finish; it comes much later.
"The last aid station closes with the last person that runs through it. So being out there at midnight and you're cheering them on, trying to get them to the finish line on time, is like the best feeling ever."