SPOKANE, Wash. - The beauty of Spokane was on full display Sunday, with the triumphant return of Bloomsday.
The stunning visuals weren't the star—although they did play a pretty big supporting role—but it was the people who took center stage.
"This is about Spokane, this is what Spokane does," Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said. "I mean, we draw people from all over the country to do this, so the fact that we're finally back is such a huge thing for all of us."
Tens of thousands of Bloomies flooded the streets of Spokane—some in wheelchairs zooming by at 40 miles per hour, others taking an easy stroll on their feet, and many more pacing themselves somewhere in the middle.
"[It's] hard to get tired when people are high fiving you and bands are playing around every corner, it was just electric," first time racer, Andrew Helean, said. "Everyone showed up and was super energetic. It was awesome!"
Bloomsday perfectly encapsulates the Spokane community, something Aunrie Davis, who moved to Spokane last year, got to experience firsthand.
"It's so personable, I love it," Davis said. "The conversation we're having right now, I get to have with almost everybody here, and I like that compared to most cities–they don't want to take the time to even say hi."
As for the most notorious part of the course?
"People that I was running with said it was hard, but when we went up Doomsday Hill, it really wasn't," 11-year-old Ryan Green said.
Well, maybe it was easy for Ryan, but it got mixed reviews from a group of fellow kids. In the end, Bloomsday 2022—and this year's all important finisher t-shirt—brought people together in a way unlike any other.
As Aunrie Davis put it, "It gives that opportunity for people to come out of their homes and their shells, and enjoy time with everyone else out here."