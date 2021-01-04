ASOITN COUNTY, Wash. - Nearly 30 incidents of drive-by-shootings were reported Sunday night in Asotin County.
According to the Asotin County Sheriff's Office, the 30 shootings happened between 12:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. through Clarkston and Clarkston Heights.
The sheriff's office said the suspect used a small caliber weapon.
Damages where found on the following streets:
- Peaslee Avenue
- Hillcrest Way
- Frost Lane
- 18th Avenue
- 20th Avenue
- 21st Avenue
- Crestview Drive
- Willow Street
- Charene Drive
- Appleside Blvd
- 11th Street
- 14th Street
- 16th Street
- Poplar Street
- Hillyard Drive
- Schaefer Drive
A home security camera captured video of the suspect vehicle which appears to be an older, small sedan with a loud exhaust. Anyone living in these areas is asked to check home security cameras for additional identifying information.
If you have any information about the incidents you are asked to call 509-758-2331.
