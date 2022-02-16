SPOKANE, Wash. - School leaders from Eastern Washington are pleading with the state to ease COVID-19 restrictions and relieve their districts of contact tracing responsibilities.
Nearly 50 Washington superintendents from the NEWESD 101 region signed a letter addressed to Gov. Jay Inlsee, Secretary of Health Dr. Umar Shah and Washington Superintendent Chris Reykdal.
They're asking for a minimum of two things:
"1. First and foremost, end the mandatory mask mandate.
2. Contact tracing responsibilities should be moved to the Department of health rather than school districts."
School leaders are concerned for the social and emotional well-being of their students and looking to ease the stress on district staff that comes along with contact tracing protocols, according to the letter.
"It is evident that the pandemic has taken an exceptional psychological and social toll on our entire communities. We are particularly concerned that the mental health of our students, their families, and our staff is such that relief from the restrictions we have strived to follow with fidelity, is needed," the letter said.
Read the whole letter and see who signed it, here: