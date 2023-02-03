SPOKANE, Wash. - According to statistics provided by the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), only 25.9% of the eligible population in Spokane County has received the bivalent or updated COVID-19 booster, which the Centers for Diseases Control (CDC) highly recommends.
It is recommended that those two months removed from their last booster shot, or unboosted individuals six months removed from their initial vaccine, get the shot according to the CDC. The bivalent contains a component of the original vaccine along with a component of the Omicron variant to more broadly protect patients, including from the new highly contagious Omicron subvariant XBB. 1.5.
“It transmits so easily amongst populations that it’s getting into lots of populations that have lots of risk factors for bad disease, especially the elderly,” Providence Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Getz said. “For those people that really are at risk, they do benefit quite a bit from having some antibodies that are tailored towards what we’re seeing now in the communities.”
Getz also stressed the importance of the Paxlovid antiviral pill for those who have contracted or been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re seeing that patients that meet criteria for treatment with Paxlovid… often aren’t getting it,” Getz said. “We really need to make sure that patients that are at risk for severe disease are getting Paxlovid (as) that reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by about 90% in those people.”