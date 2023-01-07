PEND OREILLE, Wash. - On Dec. 16, Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office (POCSO) set out to conduct what they believed would be a routine animal welfare investigation. Deputies headed to the residence south of Ione, expecting only a half-dozen animals to be involved. However, a search of the property turned up nearly 90 animals, some of which were already dead.
The surviving animals were rescued and included two horses, three cats, four pigs, 11 dogs, around 40 goats, and roughly 30 farm birds. The suspect, Melanie Nolander, was expected to face animal cruelty charges.
A monumental effort was made by multiple local and regional organizations to collect, transport, shelter, and provide medical care for the animals, including Spokane and Pend Oreille emergency management, SCRAPS, SpokAnimal, Higher Ground Animal Sanctuary (HGAS), and Humane Evacuation Animal Rescue Team (HEART) volunteers.
HEART is an all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to providing local and national emergency relief for animals in natural disasters and other emergency situations, and they're now working with SpokAnimal to provide daily care for the rescued animals while searching for adoptive families able to take them in.
Marian Ortiz, HEART president, described the dismal conditions the animals were found in, without water and food, lacking shelter in the extreme cold.
"When they first came in many of them were huddled together. Some of them couldn't or wouldn't stand. Clearly extremely dehydrated," recalled HGAS founder and director, Cheri Scandalis.
"You can see their spine, you can see their ribs, you can see all the bones. There's basically nothing," said Ortiz. "Almost everybody was emaciated to the point where we wondered if they were going to make it through the night."
Unfortunately, those fears were not unfounded.
"We did lose three animals in the first couple days because they were just in such terrible shape that they couldn't be saved," Ortiz said.
For the ones who recovered, Scandalsi said the animals were confused and didn't seem to know what to do with the care provided.
"When we gave them water, it was like they had never seen water. Same with food," she said. "It was clear they had not had food recently, and the animals were eating snow for lack of water."
Luckily, an outpouring of support from several organizations ensured food, bedding, and medical care were rushed to the area and temporary shelter was provided.
SpokAnimal brought the dogs and cats to their shelter, and HGAS took in farm animals and pitched in on the daily care duties. The two horses, which were 250 pounds underweight, remain in the care of a Deer Park veterinarian.
Some animals are already much improved and are now looking for their forever homes! Visit the Spokane Humane Evacuation Animal Rescue Team website to learn more!
If you're unable to adopt, but you'd still like to help out, HEART has started a GoFundMe to raise funds for the medical care, food, and other necessities for the animals. To check which animals are up for adoption at SpokAnimal, visit their website.