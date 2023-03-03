AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - After nearly four years, the Euclid Bridge in Airway Heights is going to be torn down and replaced come September, making life a whole lot easier for those who live in the area.
“It has impacted not just us but a lot of families out here, people who live out here,” Chante Fleming said.
Fleming lives in Airway Heights with her family and has relied on the Euclid Bridge to get her child to school, to get to downtown Spokane, and more. Yet, since the bridge suddenly closed in 2019 after two critical failures were found in the bridge substructure, travel time for those in the area has been greatly impacted.
“The commute time has been insane,” Fleming said. “We have to leave a whole hour earlier in the winter to get to school.”
On top of that, Fleming said the alternate routes, around the bridge, are troublesome; graveled roads full of potholes.
Not only has the closed bridge caused commute issues for families who live near the site, but also for responding emergency crews.
District 10 Fire Chief Ken Johnson said his crews are responsible for helping up to at least 500 people in the area, from employers to single-residents. When an emergency call comes in, the Euclid Bridge is likely the route crews would need to take, yet with the bridge closed off to the public, Johnson said the alternate routes cause for delays up to five minutes.
Those five minutes could mean life or death depending on the emergency.
“In five minutes, a house can be fully engulfed, a person can have brain damage at six minutes without oxygen. Those minutes count,” Johnson said.
Thankfully, after the struggle from the last few years, Friday marked a day for celebration in Airway Heights. A $3,652,000 project is underway, and the replacement bridge is scheduled to open this September.
Spokane County officials, Fairchild Air Force Base, the Washington State Department of Transportation, and Fire Districts 10 and 3 came together today to talk about the details, with the community standing by, as well.
"I'm hopeful, that it will be done when they said it would,” Fleming said.