Another 34 people in Washington state are now under public health supervision for coronavirus.
The total now stands at 746 people who are at risk of having been exposed to novel coronavirus, according to the Washington State Department of Health. That number is up from 712 on Monday, Feb. 17. This includes people who are close contacts of laboratory confirmed cases and people who have returned from China in the past 14 days.
There is still only one case of confirmed coronavirus that was present in Snohomish County. That patient has since been released from the hospital following treatment.
There is one person in the state still awaiting test results. Test results for another 24 people turned up negative.
The Department of Health offered the following steps that can be taken, which prevent the spread of flu, the common cold and help prevent coronavirus:
- Wash hands often with soap and water. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others.
- Cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
