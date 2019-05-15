Nebraska State Patrol still 'Rollin' in the 5.0' with 1993 Ford Mustang

Watch again

A classic never dies. Just as the Nebraska State Patrol.

The enforcers of the highway posted a picture to their Facebook page this week showing one of their classic cars is still out patrolling the highways.

The photo shows the agency's 1993 Ford Mustang SSP (Special Service Package) out on a traffic stop with one of their newer, sleeker patrol cars.

NSP says while it's mostly used for parades, shows and school visits, a trooper does drive it (though, not every day) and it is still in service.

Ford sold roughly 15,000 of them to state and local departments back in the day and Nebraska State Patrol still proudly uses theirs.