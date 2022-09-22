MINNEAPOLIS, MN- Target announce to be a press release early this morning they will introduce holiday savings earlier than ever, starting Oct. 6-8.
Well it's true the story is in holiday mode, CNBC reports due to inflation, holiday sales will be down.
The retailer plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal team members this year.
Target hired the same number of workers for the 2021 shopping season, after hiring 130,000 the previous year. Per CNBC Starting wages range between $15 and $24 an hour.
This comes as Wallmart announced yesterday they will hire 40,000 seasonal and full-time roles across our business.