If you are looking for a resolution in 2020, Vitalant would like you to consider donating blood at least 3 times.
The number of blood donors across the Inland Northwest has dropped by almost half since 2010, but the need for blood donations has remained steady.
Vitalant says winter months are historically high-need times for blood, but blood centers across the county receive lower donations during the season.
About 35 percent of Vitalant’s donors are students; when students are on vacation and home with family, blood donation is not top of mind and often forgotten.
KHQ is hosting a blood drive to help you get started. Its Friday, January 3rd from 10AM to 2:30pm at the KHQ studios at 1201 W. Sprague.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments.
You can also make an appointment online to donate. You can also call (877)25-VITAL or (877)258-4825. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s Hero Rewards Program.
