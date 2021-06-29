SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting immediately, anyone can get a free door-to-door ride to a cooling center from Spokane Transit Authority.
Avista is partnering with Spokane Transit to give free rides through Friday.
“These extreme heat conditions present a clear health risk to those in our community,” said E. Susan Meyer, STA’s CEO. “STA has the vehicles and the operators needed to get people to safety, which makes us well-positioned to assist Avista in its relief efforts.”
Those who need a free ride can call (509)-328-1552 with at least two hours of advance notice.
Per the federal mandate enforced by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), face masks are still required on all transit vehicles.