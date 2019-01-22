The Washington State Patrol is already warning drivers that conditions are slick because of winter driving conditions.

There are some things drivers should know about before driving once again in snow. These tips will be helpful for driving in snow:

Drive slow and give yourself extra time getting to your destination.

Don’t tailgate or follow to close to plow trucks or sanders.

Move over for accidents and for first responders.

Brush all the snow off your car before driving.

Have an emergency flashlight, blankets, food and water in your car In case you get stuck.

Increase your follow distance