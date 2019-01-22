The Washington State Patrol is already warning drivers that conditions are slick because of winter driving conditions.
WSP communications just advised that we are already getting busy with crashes due to winter weather to the north of Spokane.— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) January 22, 2019
Please use caution if you need to travel in next 24 hours. Plan in extra time and #SlowDown. pic.twitter.com/s7gY8Thrzx
There are some things drivers should know about before driving once again in snow. These tips will be helpful for driving in snow:
- Drive slow and give yourself extra time getting to your destination.
- Don’t tailgate or follow to close to plow trucks or sanders.
- Move over for accidents and for first responders.
- Brush all the snow off your car before driving.
- Have an emergency flashlight, blankets, food and water in your car In case you get stuck.
- Increase your follow distance
- If you don’t have to go out stay home.