Need-to-knows before making holiday returns or exchanges
The holidays are a time for special traditions, being with family and occasionally returning or exchanging the wacky gifts from those well-meaning family members. The Better Business Bureau has several reminders for shoppers before hitting the mall to return gifts.
The BBB advises shoppers to make their returns sooner rather than later, and to make sure their gift receipts didn't get tangled up in the mess of wrapping paper from Christmas morning. Shoppers who show up without them may leave the store with the unwanted item still in tow. Many stores are on the lookout for return scams around this time of year, and the BBB says to be prepared to show ID when making a return.
The Bureau also recommends checking each store's individual return policy before heading in to avoid surprises at the return counter. Some may not take returns on sale items, while other stores may only refund a purchase by offering store credit.
Holiday returns don't have to be stressful. Spokane shoppers Lauren Pilcher, Anna Pilcher and Marni Pilcher snickered while saying making returns was actually a bonding experience.
"It was a matching sweat shirt and sweats and they were... fun," Lauren said. "She did not like them," Marni added.
River Park Square employees told KHQ that this year's holiday return season isn't as hectic as usual. They say it's picking up a bit as New Year's Day approaches, but overall, customers aren't waiting long in return lines.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.