SPANGLE, Wash. - John Spano was doing some yard work at his home in Spangle on Sunday when he saw smoke coming from a neighbor's property close by.
"I just wanted to be a neighbor," Spano said. "Neighbors were in need, so I had some equipment that I thought would be useful and hooked it up and went over to help."
Spano thought the smoke was coming from their house.
"But when I came up I saw it was the wheat field," Spano said. "As you can see the wheat is dry and ready to harvest, and I knew that would go real fast. So, I just did what I could do."
What he did was hop off his mower, hook up a tiller to his tractor and started digging a fire line while his neighbors were protecting their house with garden hoses.
"I got a number of thumbs up, so I guess that means they were grateful," chuckled Spano.
By the time crews from Spokane County Fire District 3 showed up the fire was mostly out.
"[It was a] quick response, coordinated actions and they were able to get the fire stopped at approximately one to two acres," District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said.
"One of the firemen told me that I was the one who put it out, which I don't know if I want to take that kind of credit," Spano said. "I just did what I could to help, they came and put out the hotspots when they got there."
Spano's not a firefighter, but his dad was–he went to fire school with his dad regularly as a kid growing up in Georgia.
"I just enjoyed that stuff, so I learned a few things even though I've never been a fireman," Spano said.
His day job is teaching history and civics, and it just so happened that on Sunday–Spano's last day of summer break–he took care of his field and his neighbors before heading back to work.
"In terms of timing, I guess this was a good day because I was here and available and had the equipment out already," Spano said.