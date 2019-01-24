Update:

A 25-year-old woman, and mother to two little girls, is in jail right now, accused of murder. Police say Ashley Horning ran from a home near Cataldo and Crestline, possibly armed and dangerous. She spent about an hour on the run, and then finally surrendered to police at Safeway on East Mission.

A neighbor, Kat Butler, said that Horning has the biggest heart, and is a good person. But living next door to someone, you hear things. Butler said said she saw things start to shift recently.

"They'be been pretty good neighbors, up until about three weeks ago. There's been a lot of fighting and noise going on, and activities that seemed a little strange," Butler said.

Officers say they believe this was domestic violence related, and that Horning and the victim knew each other, but did not get into the specifics of what led up to the murder.

Horning has been very active on Facebook, she last made a post at 8 am this morning. In it she writes: "Apparently I'm no use to my daughters while I'm still breathing, time to go home now."

A friend commented: "You gotta fight."

Horning responded: "Ok, watch this."

Horning has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

Update:

Spokane Police have arrested Ashley Horning for murder.

Police say she contacted them shortly after the shooting and turned herself in a Safeway parking lot.

Stevens Elementary is no longer in lockdown.

According to a release from Spokane Police, officers responded to reports of the shooting at 2100 E. Cataldo Avenue Thursday morning.

Horning allegedly shot an adult inside the home then fled the area on foot.

Numerous officers and specialty teams were on scene looking for her. A K9 unit, accompanied by SWAT officers, were not able to locate her, according to the release.

About two hours after the homicide, police said they received a call with information that Horning was in a parking lot at 900 E Mission Avenue. Officers found her there and took her into custody without incident.

She was taken to the detectives' office then booked into the Spokane County Jail for 2nd degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.