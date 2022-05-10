Neighbor rescues two people trapped in north Spokane house fire Four people resided in the home. The two who lived on the upper level were able to evacuate quickly. Two residents lived on the basement level…

SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire on East Lacrosse in the early morning hours on Monday resulted in four displaced residents, one of whom was transported to the hospital for injuries.

The Spokane Fire Department says forensic evidence gathered after the incident is still under investigation, however arson has not been ruled out.

According to a release, behavior from the fire showed rapid development at the base of the home, feeding on the contents of the shedding and extending up the wall to the top floor. Growing exterior flames breached the large windows, gaining access to the interior first and second floors, attic, and concealed spaces.

At this time, a cause has not be identified and the fire remains under investigation.

One person is in the hospital following an fire early Monday morning in north Spokane.

Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire call around 3 a.m. at a home near East Lacrosse and North Lidgerwood.

Four people resided in the home. The two who lived on the upper level were able to evacuate quickly. Two residents lived on the basement level and were able to escape through a ground-level window with help from a heroic neighbor. When the first SFD companies arrived five minutes later, all four occupants had been evacuated from the building.

The size and intensity of the blaze, as well as the exposure involvement, resulted in a second alarm being sent out for additional support. In total, SFD reports 45 firefighters were on scene.

One of the residents pulled from the basement did sustain injuries and transported to the hospital, although their condition was not released. The other three residents were okay.

SFD Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. At this time, it does not appear the home had a smoke detector.

If you are in need of a smoke detector, or your is ten or more years old, you can get in touch with the Red Cross, who has been helping install working detectors in thousands of homes in Spokane, free of charge! Every home should have a detector, and you should check and change the batteries frequently!