CLARKSTON, Wash. - A man and his dog are safe thanks to the quick actions of a complete stranger.
A little before 9:00 Thursday night, Jared Dahl walked outside of his house in Clarkston for a smoke when he noticed something down the street. A few houses down on Florence Lane, the roof of a home was completely engulfed in fire.
Dahl yelled to his parents to call 911 as he then ran toward the home to help.
Knowing he had to do something, Dahl grabbed a friend who lived nearby and the two then kicked in the front door and began searching for a barking dog and anyone else who may have been inside.
Dahl said his instincts kicked in and he happened to be in the right place at the right time.
He's just happy that everyone is safe and he'd do it all over again if he had to.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.