SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A good Samaritan and Spokane Valley Fire Department crews are receiving some well-deserved high praise after recently saving a man's life after he went into cardiac arrest.
According to SVFD, Ladder 10 and Engine 7 responded to an EMS call on April 18 regarding a 45-year-old man in cardiac arrest. The man and his family had recently moved to the area from Montana, and had been teaching his four-year-old son how to ride a bike.
The man was running after his son as he made a turn, when he fell down in cardiac arrest. A neighbor driving by stopped when she saw him on the ground, began yelling for help and started CPR.
Ladder 10 arrived on scene and took over for the neighbor, delivering a shock while performing CPR. Engine 7 then showed up and began ALS care.
He was transported to a hospital, where they discovered 90% blockage on the left side of his heart. He spent two days in the hospital after ending up with a couple of stents being put in.
He has since been recovering at home and tells SVFD he has been feeling a little sore, "like a donkey kicked him," but progressively feeling better.
About a week after the medical incident, the man and his son brought cookies to both stations 10 and 7 to thank them for saving his life.
"He is still very emotional and very thankful to be alive," SVFD said. "He wants everyone to take a CPR class to be able to save others like him. He is young and has 2 very young children and can’t imagine leaving them without their father so soon into their life."
SVFD recommends everyone download the Pulse Point app, take CPR classes and help save lives around you, as assistance from citizen bystanders dramatically increase chances of people surviving cardiac arrest.
"This is how important our citizens are to saving the lives of the people in our community as witnessed in this incident of a young man saved who has two young children he can go home, see, and love for many days to come," SVFD said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.