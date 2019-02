Neighborhood dispute over dog poop leads to arrest of northeast Spokane man

Watch again

Police say the crux of the issue was Collins' refusal to pick up after his dog, although there were other things that added to the tension as well.

Before police were called, a female assault victim reported hearing something outside her apartment door. When she opened the door, police say she saw Collins spreading dog feces all over their door and the carpet in front of the door.

When she told him to stop, police say Collins punched her in the side. Her husband then stepped in to stop the assault. He was wearing a long, thick chain link lanyard around his neck that held his keys.

Collins grabbed the lanyard and used it to strangle the man, according to police.

Both the man and woman were treated and released at the scene. Collins was taken into custody without incident.

Police say that if you find yourself in a dispute with a neighbor, a local neighborhood resource officer or C.O.P.S Shop can provide information and resources to help resolve the issue.

Visit https://www.spokanecops.org/ or stop by a C.O.P.S substation or precinct for more information.