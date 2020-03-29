Neighborhoods around Spokane and across the country have been partaking in a teddy bear scavenger hunt game to keep kids entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents from all over have been "Going on a bear hunt." Many neighborhood pages have arranged for fellow neighbors to strategically place teddy bears in windows or around their street-facing homes, challenging kids to spot them while families take a brief walk outside while practicing social distancing.
The idea is inspired by the children's book, "We're Going on a Bear Hunt," written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury. Many have been partaking in the movement to keep children entertained while home from school and while sticking close to home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
When Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide stay-at-home order last week, he encouraged citizens to continue partaking in outdoor activities as long as you follow social distancing rules.
If you would like "go on a bear hunt" with your kiddos, check out your neighborhood/community Facebook page or website to see if other households are in on the fun.
