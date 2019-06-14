Neighbors at Texas lake concerned after spotting gator with knife sticking out of its head

Watch again

HOUSTON - Neighbors at a Houston-area lake are concerned after spotting and alligator with what appears to be a knife sticking out of its head.

Erin Weaver, who snapped several photos of the gator, says she thinks it's a steak knife poking out of its head near its eye.

She posted her photos on the neighborhood's Facebook page and found that someone else had spotted the animal just a day before.

Weaver said she and other people in the community are worried about the animal's well being. Neighbors reached out to the Fort Bend County Game Warden's Office for help.

Officials said they're aware of the gator and plan to go looking for it next week.