Neighbors grateful after major drug bust in Spokane Valley

Update: Tuesday, police were serving a search warrant and raided a suspected drug house. Several people were detained, and neighbors tell KHQ they've been furious for months about the people living in the home near Ninth and Pines.
"It's just not fun, we shouldn't have to put up with it," One neighbor, who doesn’t want to be identified, said.
Neighbors said this house has been more than a problem for the last five months.
"All of a sudden, the crud started moving in. And it built and built," she said.
KHQ saw some of what police pulled out, bags and bags of drugs. Also included, police said, were guns.
This woman says she, and her neighbors, would report it constantly, because was a sore spot to look at.
"It's always different trash, it's like how much stuff are they stealing," she said.
Living on this block for 10 years, she said this is not what she signed up for.
"It's just scary, no, no thank you. The have literally pan handled right out here on the corner with cardboard signs," she said.
Even passing the home scared her, she says. But the big issue, according to her, was the safety of kids on this block.
"Oh there's a lot of kids in this area, a lot. I have school buses that stop right out here," she said.
She tells KHQ how even though she wasn't allowed to get on to her street all day, it was worth it to see this house cleaned out.
As far as who was actually arrested, that's still unclear right now. We know that as many as 20 people were cuffed and detained, and we've contacted the sheriff's office to ask about arrests, they haven't gotten back to us.
For the neighbor KHQ talked to, arrests were her big concern, because she says she's worried that today's bust will just be a bump in the road for the people in this home.
Previous coverage: Police have just confirmed a major drug bust in Spokane Valley on 9th and Pines.
Multiple people have been detained. The street was blocked off for some time but is now back open.
Schools nearby were not affected.
Police are still clearing out this house from a drug bust. Neighbors said it has been a nuisance for awhile. Multiple people were detained. Road is back open @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/zhOLqj0mLf— KHQ Stephanie Stevenson (@KhqStevenson) November 27, 2018