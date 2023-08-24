FOUR LAKES-- Many properties were saved during the Gray Fire due to the quick thinking of neighbors.
Candida and David Fletcher evacuated their home Friday and were terrified that they would return to their property to find they had lost everything.
"We didn't find out until afterwards that our neighborhood...and...including...about 12 other properties behind us in the city of Four Lakes, are still here because of our direct...next door neighbor, Matt Tareski. If it wasn't for him and the other wonderful heroes that came to our aid... our entire area... would not be standing today," Candida Fletcher said.
Matthew Tareski told NonStop Local he returned to his home during the chaos on Friday to get his dog. Once he was home, he decided not to evacuate, but instead, he stayed to help defend his neighborhood.
"I had the equipment. And I had the know-how. I've been involved in a few small fires... So, I felt the best thing I could do is to use my knowledge and my tractor...to make a fire line," Tareski said.
Tareski built fire lines around several properties in the area.
When fighting fires, the fuel leg of the fire is removed by creating a fire line around the fire where vegetation is removed down to the mineral soil.
"I felt like I needed to do what I needed to do at the time. Was I afraid? Yeah... But, I felt at that point I couldn't leave...I had to stay and fight," Tareski said.
Tareski added that he was not the only person in the neighborhood who stayed back instead of evacuating to help fight the fire.
Tareski told NonStop Local that other neighbors stayed back and tried to help firefighters fight the Gray Fire.