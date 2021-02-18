SPOKANE, Wash. - Jamie Weaver, a Mead High School graduate, spent most of her life in Spokane and knows what a Washington winter is like. Right now, she's working in Nacogdoches, Texas as a musicology professor.
While Texas is facing extreme, unusual winter-like weather for the state, Weaver said she's had to get pretty creative just to stay warm.
“Some dear neighbors just brought us over firewood,” Weaver said. “They went out in the ice and snow and got us firewood because they own a barbecue shop and they brought some of the wood that they would smoke the meat so we can make a fire.”
Weaver and her mom are sitting in Texas, wrapped up in blankets, with no power. Weaver said the rolling power surges have made it difficulty for them to get warm and make food. During those rolling power surges, Weaver said she's heated up food in the microwave, but has also made "girl scout dinners" by cooking food over a fire.
“The city water pump system broke today, they turned off our water, we’re not supposed to wash dishes, flush the toilet," Weaver said. "We’re not supposed to drink the water without boiling it but we can’t boil it because we don’t have power."
Weaver, having spent most of her life in Spokane, knows how to navigate a winter. She said it's not that that the winter is worse in Texas, but that the state just doesn't have the infrastructure to support it.
Weaver said the state wasn't prepared for the weather. She said for the most part, roads are closed and people are being advised not to use them, meaning people can't drive to get supplies. She also said there are no snow shovels and that people are using leaf blowers to clear the snow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.