PULLMAN, Wash. - New details on what started as a tree fire in Pullman that quickly became two different house fires due to the high winds on Sunday.
Almost a dozen Washington State University students were living in those homes but firefighters said it's not safe for them to keep living there.
"The way the wind was blowing, smoke was blowing - I was just preparing for another fire to happen," Mike Heston, the Pullman Fire Chief said.
It started as a tree fire and quickly spread, damaging two Pullman homes and displacing almost a dozen students Sunday.
"I saw the smoke and everyone was like you need to get your stuff out too," Sam Odom, a WSU student who lives across the street from one of the burned homes said.
The first fire was seen from the Highway 27. Chief Heston said it was the strong winds and dry conditions that helped spark another house fire several blocks away.
"Winds were blowing 25, 30 mph so it was blowing those embers right up the hill," he said.
"I saw debris hit the other house," Ian Neveu, a WSU student a wild land firefighter said.
As luck would have it two wild land firefighters and one Seattle firefighter in the area were able to help tame the flames.
"One of them was actually holding a garden hose kind of keeping the fires at bay. There were spot fires everywhere," Heston said.
"I helped these girls find their cat in there and bring it out for them," Neveu said.
Other neighbors also joining the effort.
"My roommates were spraying our lawns, our houses in case it spreads over to us," Odom said.
"I guess it was just right timing at the right place," Neveu said.
The students displaced slept in hotels Sunday night but should be getting a more permanent solution soon.
Chief Heston said that because of strong winds and dry conditions, these types of fires are popping up more. He said it's important to clean gutters and roofs as well as any dry vegetation outside to help reduce these types of fires.
A fundraiser to help the students can be found here.