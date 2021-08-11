Neighbors report hearing gunshots at Spokane Valley apartment complex, leads to overnight police scene

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - There was heavy police presence at the Sunburn Arms Apartments in Spokane Valley early Wednesday morning. Police left the scene on the corner of Pines and Mariette around 4 a.m.
A neighbor in the area said they were abruptly woken up around 1:30 a.m. to the sound of gunshots. The neighbor believes at least one person was taken to the hospital.
"From what I was told reading off Facebook and from another person who lives close by... one of his buddies went to the hospital and was stabbed and they said there might have been 3 gunshots, and from what I was told and what I heard, we all heard gunshots," the neighbor said.
Right now information is limited and KHQ is waiting to hear back from police.