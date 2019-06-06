Residents in El Sobrante, California are upset over man's landscaping projec they say includes a giant Nazi swastika.
The symbol in the man's front lawn is a massive swastika and the brazen display has generated complaints.
FOX 2 News spoke to a man claiming to be the homeowner who was working in the yard when they arrived. The reporter asked the man what the symbol meant.
"That's the design of my front handrail I have on my house. I was just continuing it on my front yard. Just to get the weeds out of there," Steve Johnson told FOX 2. "That's a life symbol. The Tibetan priests used to have that way before Hitler was even thought of."
When asked if it was a Nazi swastika symbol, Johnson denied it.
"No. No. i ain't got no hatred in me. There's no hatred in me. I love everybody," Johnson said.
Neighbors aren't happy with the display.
"In all honesty, I just thought it was gonna resemble something completely different when it was done. So, I really didn't think twice about it," neighbor Michael Crandall said. "I still don't know if he's done with it. I still don't know what it's gonna look like when it's done but, you know, if people are worried about what he's doing with it, I can see why somebody would want to rip that up."
Another neighbor who did not want to be interviewed said a lot of neighbors are unhappy about it and consider it inappropriate, whether on private property or not.