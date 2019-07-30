A 3-year-old boy was saved when a group of people used a blanket to break his fall from a six-story apartment building in southwest China.
Tense video shows the toddler clinging to the edge of the balcony. He attempted to pull himself up, but his feet kept slipping.
Neighbors quickly gathered down below, formed a circle and held out a blanket. The toddler fell from the balcony directly into the blanket.
The boy was taken to the hospital but suffered no injuries.
According to police, the boy had been left alone at his home while his grandmother went out for groceries.