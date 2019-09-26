SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Neighbors who live near the intersection of Appleway and Dartmouth say the stretch of road is dangerous and they want to see the city of Spokane Valley do something about it.
On Wednesday, September 25, Olivia Davis and her family were getting ready for dinner when they heard an all-too familiar sound.
"Oh yeah, we knew exactly what happened and we needed to call 911," Davis, who lives near the intersection, said.
From the balcony of her third floor apartment, she could see the devastating aftermath of a crash involving two motorcycles that had happened just moments before.
"We have independent witnesses who reported the bikes were revving at the intersection of Appleway and Farr and then they took off at a high rate of speed," Mike Zollars with the Spokane Valley Police Department said.
The two riders failed to negotiate a curve, struck a curb and were thrown from their bikes. Both were rushed to the hospital, where one of the riders, Aaron Fox, was pronounced dead. The other rider remains in critical condition.
Investigators believe speed and intoxicants were a factor in the crash.
But Davis thinks there's another factor not being talked about.
"There's only two lights here; there's no indication there's a curve coming," Davis said.
She said she's seen more than a few wrecks in the exact same spot over the last few years and now she wants to see something done.
"I personally would like to see something put up indicating there's a curve coming, or put up some lights, maybe both," Davis said.
Fox's family sent KHQ the following statement regarding his passing:
"It is with great sadness that a friend, a son and a brother had his life cut short yesterday. The outpouring of love and support for Aaron and his family has been overwhelming. It is amazing to see through this tragedy how many lives he has touched and how many people truly cared about him. Aaron was known for how much he loved his family and everyone around him. He made friends wherever he went and and had a great sense of humor. His presence was always known because of his large personality. Aaron will be missed by so many."