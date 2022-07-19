YAKIMA, Wash.-
Temporary road closures due to the Nelson Dam Removal and Replacement Project in Naches, will resume on July 28th, and will continue for the next four Thursdays as crews pour concrete.
South Naches Rd at Powerhouse Rd will be closed between 6 A.M. and 5 P.M. on July 28th, August 4th, August 11th, and August 18th.
The $26 million Nelson Dam Removal and Replacement project, to improve fish passage and decrease flooding risks, has been in the works for over a decade now.
The project is a coordinated effort between the City of Yakima and Yakima County. So far 9,800 tons of rock, sediment, and engineered streambed have been installed. Removal and construction began in 2021 and is now 80% complete.
Nelson Dam was built in the 1920's on the Naches tributary of the Yakima river for irrigation diversion. The original dam had no fish passage structure and also caused frequent flooding of the Naches river, due to held back silt.
For more information on the Nelson Dam Removal and Replacement project please contact City of Yakima Assistant Public Works Director David Brown at 509-575-6154 or David.Brown@yakimawa.gov