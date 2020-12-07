SPOKANE, WA- The nephew of Nancy King, the 70-year-old woman shot and killed inside the Spokane County Jail on Friday by a Corrections Officer when she allegedly threatened the officer with a knife, says that they found out from Washington State Patrol Monday morning.
"It was a big shock," said Jack King, Nancy King's nephew, "It's taken a while to process."
Jack says that his family and Nancy King had drifted apart over the years, becoming estranged. Jack says that they didn't know exactly where his aunt was, or even if she was alive or dead. He also isn't sure what caused her to go to the jail Friday night.
"I almost wonder if she wanted to get arrested, I don't know," Jack King said, "and I really think she was struggling with emotional or mental issues."
Police and jail officials say that around 8:00 pm on Friday, Nancy King entered the jail lobby, trying to gain access to jail by pounding on the door and demanding to speak with jail staff.
They say that's when a corrections officer came out to the lobby to see what was going on, and King moved towards him with a knife.
"She was carrying an edged weapon," Spokane County Jail Director Mike Sparber said Friday night shortly after the shooting, "The officer was backing away repeatedly telling her to back up and disarm herself. Of course she refused to, the officer ultimately ended up defending his life and fired shots."
Now, Jack King says he's waiting for the investigation into the shooting to answer his questions.
"I just want the truth to be known and I just want the State Patrol to do their due diligence and make sure everything was done properly and if wasn't, to make corrections," King said, not ruling out the possibility that alternative actions might have avoided his aunt's death.
"I mean it's probably knowing how to de-escalate situations," King said, "Maybe they should've called the police instead of having one of their corrections officers come to the door."
Washington State Patrol is the managing agency in the investigation.
