SPOKANE, Wash. - A Nepselem man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for assault, arson and shooting a firearm after a kidnapping spree in the summer of 2020.
35-year-old John Edward McGinnis was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty in May 2021.
According to court documents, McGinnis kidnapped four people at gunpoint in early June 2020.
Doucments say starting on June 1 and continuing into June 2, 2020, McGinnis held a nine-year-old child, 13-year-old child and a 17-year-old at gunpoint and even fired several gunshots in the immediate area of these victims.
After holding three of his victims at gunpoint inside their home on the Colville Indian Reservation, McGinnis forced these victims into a truck which he stole. He also burned down his trailer.
McGinnis found another victim in the Grand Coulee area that he kidnapped and sexually assaulted.
All four victims eventually escaped... and McGinnis was found when the fourth victim told a gas station attendant in Spokane that she was running from him.
McGinnis led Spokane Police on a high-speed chase that ended near Liberty Park, where McGinnis attempted to drive the truck off-road, and the truck became high centered.
He was arrested with a .22 caliber revolver and was on supervised federal release when he was arrested.
The case involved multiple federal, state, and local agencies, each of whom played significant roles in prosecuting the case, which began on the Colville Indian Reservation, continued into Grand Coulee Washington, and ended on the South Hill in Spokane.
McGinnis was also ordered to pay $9,919.03 and will be on federal probation for five years when he is released