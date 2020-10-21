SPOKANE, WA- 20-year-old Stephen Seymour was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in July to assaulting his girlfriend.
Seymour, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, was charged with Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury to an Intimate or Dating Partner in Indian Country.
According to information that was presented during the court proceedings, Seymour repeatedly assaulted his girlfriend over a three-day period in which he struck, punched, and strangled her. During the assault he also brandished a firearm and knife, causing bodily injury to his girlfriend, including multiple cuts, bruises to her face, and a broken nose.
At one point, the victim tried to escape Seymour with their shared child. She was able to make it to the other side of the street before Seymour tackled, strangled, and dragged her back inside. Police arrived shortly after and arrested Seymour after a relative requested a welfare check on the home.
United States District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson sentenced Seymour to the five year term of imprisonment, which will be followed with three years of court supervision.
“This sentence reflects how serious the crime of domestic violence is," said William D. Hyslop, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington," The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Colville Tribal Police Department are committed to investigating and prosecuting violent crimes against Native American Women.”
