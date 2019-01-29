Nestle unveils plans to phase out single use plastic products

Nestle is hoping to make single use plastic containers a thing of the past placing more emphasis on reduce and reuse.

The company announced its partnership with "Loop" which is a durable packaging program led by a New Jersey based recycling company.

"Loop" companies are back to the drawing board, designing packaging that can with-stand the test of time and be reused by consumers.

Early designs for "Loop" include Nestle's double-walled aluminum jars for their Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream.

About 25 consumer goods companies have joined this "green" package program.