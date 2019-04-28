Netflix

Netflix has canceled it's dark-comedy series, "Santa Clarita Diet" after three seasons.

"The world has never known a 'zom-com' until Santa Clarita Diet, and we're indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing the idea to Netflix," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement, according to NBC.

The show starred Drew Barrymore as a real estate broker, who also happens to be a zombie, and Timothy Olyphant as her husband.

A petition created in opposition of the decision to cancel the show had gathered more than 68,000 of 75,000 proposed signatures Sunday afternoon. You can view that petition HERE

Tags

Recommended for you