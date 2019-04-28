Netflix has canceled it's dark-comedy series, "Santa Clarita Diet" after three seasons.
"The world has never known a 'zom-com' until Santa Clarita Diet, and we're indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing the idea to Netflix," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement, according to NBC.
The show starred Drew Barrymore as a real estate broker, who also happens to be a zombie, and Timothy Olyphant as her husband.
A petition created in opposition of the decision to cancel the show had gathered more than 68,000 of 75,000 proposed signatures Sunday afternoon. You can view that petition HERE.