There are dozens of reality dating shows to binge watch but none of them are quite like Netflix's new show "Sexy Beasts."
The idea of the show is to have competitors fall in love with each other solely based on personality. The catch? They are dressed in elaborate masks and makeup.
Netflix dropping the trailer on Wednesday.
Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. pic.twitter.com/ES7pkvWTOM— Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2021
According to a Facebook post by the streaming giant, the show is a mix of "Love Is Blind" and "The Masked Singer."
The narrator starts off the trailer saying, "welcome to the strangest blind date ever."
People on the internet couldn't agree more with that statement.
"This almost makes me want to cancel my subscription," Twitter user Bryan wrote.
Dee tweeting, "Netflix execs greenlit a show purely for reaction memes and they'll probably succeed."
According to the trailer, once competitors "pick" each other, the mask and makeup comes off.
The official Looney Tunes Twitter page chiming in writing, "anyone else getting serious beaky buzzard vibes at 0:18 or just me?"
And journalist Ema Sasic responding to the trailer, "This is the wildest thing I’ve ever seen, and I can’t wait to binge this."
The show drops on July 21. Will you be watching?