We're only a couple days into 2019 and there is already another potentially dangerous online challenge. This one has Netflix worried.

Its called the 'Bird Box Challenge" based around the Sandra Bullock film streaming on Netflix.

In the movie, people wear blindfolds to protect against evil forces.

The #BirdBoxChallenge participants blindfold themselves and try and do things.

Netflix is a little concerned. It sent out this tweet on Wednesday.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

People on Twitter were quick to respond:

The only Bird Box challenge that should exist. pic.twitter.com/AI0k3GsIjP — Kristina Hernandez (@KrisWroteThis) January 2, 2019

Go ahead and do the challenge for Darwin's sake pic.twitter.com/tWY1EQMD5M — Blog Boyz❁ (@blogboyzHQ) January 2, 2019