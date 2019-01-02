We're only a couple days into 2019 and there is already another potentially dangerous online challenge. This one has Netflix worried. 

Its called the 'Bird Box Challenge" based around the Sandra Bullock film streaming on Netflix. 

In the movie, people wear blindfolds to protect against evil forces.

The #BirdBoxChallenge participants blindfold themselves and try and do things. 

Netflix is a little concerned. It sent out this tweet on Wednesday. 

People on Twitter were quick to respond: 

