Netflix announced early in October that it would be discontinuing its free trial feature for new subscribers in the U.S.
This follows a similar move that the company has made in other countries but marks the first time the U.S. will be affected by the change.
The company plans to start phasing out free trials for the whole month of October.
To replace the free trial, Netflix is introducing new ways to attract potential customers, including posting some educational content on Youtube.
Netflix also recently launched a site where you can watch a number of episodes from its top series for free.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
55°F
Partly Cloudy
55°F / 41°F
2 PM
56°F
3 PM
56°F
4 PM
56°F
5 PM
56°F
6 PM
55°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Inslee: 5 Washington counties can relax virus restrictions
- Washington residents alarmed by attitude shift toward COVID-19 precautions, "our community just isn't doing the right thing"
- Local businesses face fines following mask violations
- Five people en route to Spokane Int'l Airport involved in serious crash ahead of flight home
- Stevens County reports a missing 12-year-old
- Two bison on the loose on Spokane's South Hill
- Inappropriate image appears during Central Valley Zoom class, district "investigating how it happened"
- ‘This is not over for us’: Missing Newport teen's body found
- 16-year-old dies after crash on South Oak Road in Spokane County
- UPDATE: Missing Spokane 11-year-old found safe
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
© Copyright 2020 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.