Netflix logo
Netflix announced early in October that it would be discontinuing its free trial feature for new subscribers in the U.S. 
 
This follows a similar move that the company has made in other countries but marks the first time the U.S. will be affected by the change. 
 
The company plans to start phasing out free trials for the whole month of October. 
 
To replace the free trial, Netflix is introducing new ways to attract potential customers, including posting some educational content on Youtube. 
 
Netflix also recently launched a site where you can watch a number of episodes from its top series for free. 

Tags