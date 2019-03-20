Update: "One summer can change everything."
Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming third season of "Stranger Things," coming this summer.
Set to the Who’s “Teenage Wasteland,” the trailer follows Mike, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max as they navigate their way through the summer of ’85 in the mysterious Midwestern town.
“We’re not kids anymore,” says Mike in the trailer. “I mean, what did you think? We’re just going to sit in my basement all day?”
The premise of season 3 reads: "By mid-1985, the era whose box office was dominated by Back to the Future, Mike and Eleven have developed a romantic relationship, as have Max and Lucas. Our heroes and heroines are living seemingly normal lives, though one year after the defeat of the Mind Flayer, things are not all what they seem in Hawkins. The town has a new leader, the morally corrupt Mayor Kline, whose administration supported and presided over the construction of the new Starcourt Mall. With the Fourth of July approaching, strange things start to happen: Lucas' sister Erica discovers a mysterious new threat, and a lifeguard at the community pool suddenly disappears, triggering fear in those that still have the events from the previous year fresh in their minds."
The third season stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Cara Buono, and Maya Hawke. Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, Francesca Reale, and Priah Ferguson also appear in recurring roles.
The eight-episode season will be available for streaming on July 4, 2019.
The nostalgic nod to '80s sci-fi and horror classics has earned 31 Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama. The show is created by the Duffer Brothers and stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard.