Stanger Things season 3 poster
Stranger Things - Twitter

The premiere date of the much-anticipated third season of "Stranger Things" has been revealed by Netflix. 

Netflix announced on New Year's Day that Season 3 of the popular show is coming July 4, 2019. 

The season will be set in 1985, one year after the events of the second season. It will feature Starcourt Mall, a new mall opening in the characters' fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.  

Netflix released an official poster for the third season with a tagline reading: "One summer can change everything." A trailer for the new season was posted on Netflix's YouTube page as well. 

The nostalgic nod to '80s sci-fi and horror classics has earned 31 Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama. The show is created by the Duffer Brothers and stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard.

Tags

Recommended for you