The premiere date of the much-anticipated third season of "Stranger Things" has been revealed by Netflix.
Netflix announced on New Year's Day that Season 3 of the popular show is coming July 4, 2019.
The season will be set in 1985, one year after the events of the second season. It will feature Starcourt Mall, a new mall opening in the characters' fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.
Netflix released an official poster for the third season with a tagline reading: "One summer can change everything." A trailer for the new season was posted on Netflix's YouTube page as well.
The nostalgic nod to '80s sci-fi and horror classics has earned 31 Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama. The show is created by the Duffer Brothers and stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard.