Nevada man dies after trying to exterminate bugs with blow torch

A Nevada man died after apparently starting a fire in his own home while trying to kill bugs with a propane torch.
The tragic situation happening Monday in a suburb just outside Las Vegas.
Fire officials say 63-year-old Jeffrey Long was using a propane torch to exterminate bugs in a crawl space underneath his house. Authorities believe that's when he accidentally ignited combustible materials, sparking a house fire.
Firefighters were able to bring the basement blaze under control but Long suffered life-threatening injuries and later died in a local hospital.
"I don't know why he was doing it that way," one neighbor said. "I can't imagine what he thought he was doing with a blowtorch to kill bugs. I would think you would use insecticides."
Fire officials say a woman and a dog who were living in the house were displaced in the fire and they are now being helped by family members.