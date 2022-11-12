NEVADA - The U.S. Senate race in Nevada has been called by AP News in favor of Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto.
With 97 percent of votes counted, including those from the state's largest county, 481,659 votes (48.7%) have gone to Masto, while Republican candidate Adam Laxalt received 476.676 (48.2%).
Other candidates received 18,773 votes (1.9%) combined, while votes for none of the candidates tallied 11,877 (1.2%).
NBC, Reuters, Politico, and Edison Research have also called the race in favor of Masto.
33 of the 35 seats up for election have now been called. With this win, Democrats will retain a narrow majority in the Senate, regardless of the results in the Georgia run-off election.