UPDATED ON APRIL 17, 2020 AT 10:00 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested and booked two suspects involved in a crash on Nevada Street at Sanson on several felony charges related to the crash.
Nicholas Kelley, 19, was the driver of the stolen car that crashed into another vehicle, seriously injuring the driver. That driver had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.
Kelley was charged with several felony counts, including vehicle theft, attempting to elude police, vehicular assault and felony hit and run. The other suspect, Devin Smith, faces charges of possession of a stolen car.
Both men allegedly ran from the scene of the crash that closed down Nevada Street and Sanson for hours Friday night and made no attempt to check on the injured driver.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash - A driver is being treated for serious injuries after a crash Friday afternoon at Sanson and Nevada.
Spokane Police say the call came in around 4:20 p.m. of a two car crash. Before they arrived two passengers in one of the cars took off running and left the scene. The driver of that vehicle is currently under investigation.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say Nevada will be closed for several hours while detectives investigate what happened. Detours are in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.