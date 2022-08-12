Thursday's storm through southeast Spokane County didn't last long, but it was long enough.
"15 minutes," Rockford-area farmer Kevin Wiggins estimated. "The wind was the worst. At the house we clocked 60 mile per hour winds before our wind gauge destroyed itself."
Next to one of Wiggin's fields, the four steel power poles bent in half tell the tale of much stronger winds.
Wiggins is a 3rd generation farmer just outside of Rockford and Thursday's storm was enough for another three generations.
"Never seen anything like it before and don't ever want to see it again," Wiggins said.
In the town of Rockford, the sound of chainsaws filled the air as crews removed downed trees and Avista crews repaired broken power lines.
"It came in, pelted and left," Rockford resident Gregg Tenner recalled of the brief storm.
By comparison to others, Tenner's damage was minimal with some dented gutters, new waterways carved by heavy rains and a shed blown across the street.
For area farmers like Kevin, the damage may not be as noticeable, but it's far more severe.
"All the heads are gone," Wiggins said standing one of his wheat fields. "What heads are here probably don't have any kernels in them."
Wiggins was just getting ready to begin harvesting his 1600 acres of wheat and canola in what was supposed to be a bountiful year compared to the recent drought-filled years.
"Could've been a record year, if not, very close to a recording breaking year for yields," Wiggins said before laying out the reality. "Basically, we're going from 90-100 bushel of wheat to zero."
Instead of harvesting, Kevin and his wife, Rene, are in damage assessment mode and unfortunately, it's not looking good.
"I would say this right here is a 100 percent loss," Wiggins estimated of one wheat field. "It's devastating. You wonder why you're doing it."
Thankfully, the Wiggins have insurance on their crops, which is something he says the majority of farmers have these days.
"Our farm? It's a line item in the budget. It's a given thing," Wiggins said.
But still, Wiggins isn't confident insurance reimburse his farm for what could've been.
"The insurance won't cover what our loss is," Wiggins said.
Thursday's storm may have swept through the small town of Rockford in only 15 minutes, but effects will be felt for much longer.