Schweitzer Mountain Resort announced that construction is beginning on a new 30-unit boutique hotel, with the new ski-in, ski-out lodging option expected to open in the fall of 2020.
The ski-in/ski-out hotel will be directly adjacent to the Selkirk Lodge, according to a release from Schweitzer.
“On busy weekends and holidays, it’s been challenging for us to offer enough accommodation in the village for our guests,” states Schweitzer CEO Tom Chasse. “This new hotel will not only do that, but will also provide our guests with an enhanced experience and easy access to all that Schweitzer has to offer on a year round basis.”
The hotel is currently unnamed, but it is being designed by Portland-based firm Skylab Architecture.
“Drawing on the heritage of Schweitzer Basin, yet contemporary in its design, it will provide a perfect venue for guests to relax, play and revel in the natural beauty surrounding them,” says Jeff Kovel, Principal/Design Director at Skylab. “Guests will enjoy spaces that heighten their connection to the outdoors and the rich local history. The building will be a state of the art facility and feature heavy timber construction (CLT) along with reused materials like chairlift cables from around the resort.”
Chasse says the hotel will offer impressive views of Lake Pend Oreille, a 50-seat restaurant and a bar and outdoor patio with a fire pit on the north end of the building. A small co-working place, exercise area, communal living room and outdoor spa are also included in the plans.
“We’ll be able to improve the arrival experience for all of our lodging guests and add additional underground parking for both the new hotel and the Selkirk Lodge. The hotel will also accommodate corporate and social events including retreats, family reunions, weddings and other private gatherings.”
Excavation is expected to begin shortly with Spokane-based Walker Construction leading the efforts. The construction is expected to take place over the next two summers before opening the hotel in the fall of 2020.
Schweitzer says the new hotel is part of a master plan for development that additionally includes the installation of two new lifts in The Outback. The resort also plans to add more lifts, a new mid-mountain day skier area and renovations to infrastructure over the next 10 years.