SPOKANE, Wash. — Snohomish-based Koz Development, LLC, submitted a permit request to build a 70-foot-tall apartment building over a parking garage on West Fourth avenue in Spokane, according to the Spokesman Review.
The project is in the process of deciding to add 201 apartments to the "Koz on West 4th Avenue" development on the vacant lot at 307 W. fourth Avenue at the southwest corner of Forth Avenue and Bernard Street.
According to the Spokesman Review, Joshua Scott of Koz Development LLC is the architect.
The design is for a seven-story building with two stories underground. The building would be about 139,196 square feet, with 106,175 feet used for the 201 apartments, as per to the Spokesman Review.