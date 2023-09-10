SPOKANE, Wash. — A permit to build a 70-foot-tall apartment complex over a parking garage on west 4th Avenue in Spokane was submitted by Snohomish-based company Kōz Development, LLC.
The project looks to add 210 new apartments to the downtown Spokane area with the "Kōz on West 4th Avenue," with plans to develop the building on a vacant lot at on the southwest corner of 4th Avenue and Bernard Street.
Joshua Scott of Koz Development is the project's architect. His design includes plans for a seven-story building, with two stories underground. The building would be about 139,200 square feet, with 106,175 feet planned for the 210 apartments and 196 parking spaces.
There is no estimated date for the projects completion at this time.